Boys and Girls Clubs members are feeling grateful

FALLBROOK – It's the end of summer at Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. Club members had a fun-filled summer thanks to the club's community partnerships. The club's summer partnerships with other nonprofits and local organizations were important to the overall summer experience for the club members.

Fallbrook Regional Health District helped sponsor the Water Safety Program during the summer. The club not only teaches kids how to swim, but it also teaches them how to rescue other swimmers experiencing distress in the water safely and quickly.

Young children are at the highest risk of drowning...