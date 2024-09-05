Daughters of Norway celebrate 15th anniversary

FALLBROOK – Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge celebrated the 15th anniversary of its institution on Aug. 10. Twenty-one members and two guests (Grand Lodge Judge Karen Karpen and her husband) attended the luncheon after a short meeting.

First full-term lodge president Ronna Clymens (from Banning) spoke as did past president and current Grand Lodge President Joy Cook (Fallbrook). Treasurer Lucette Moramarco gave a slide show presentation on the lodge's history which included a mini bio of Hulda Garborg and photos from some of the lodge's activities over the years.

The lodge has lost eight...