Daughters of Norway celebrate 15th anniversary

Twenty-one members of Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 attend a 15th anniversary luncheon after their August meeting; The lodge was instituted Aug. 29, 2009.

FALLBROOK – Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge celebrated the 15th anniversary of its institution on Aug. 10. Twenty-one members and two guests (Grand Lodge Judge Karen Karpen and her husband) attended the luncheon after a short meeting.

First full-term lodge president Ronna Clymens (from Banning) spoke as did past president and current Grand Lodge President Joy Cook (Fallbrook). Treasurer Lucette Moramarco gave a slide show presentation on the lodge's history which included a mini bio of Hulda Garborg and photos from some of the lodge's activities over the years.

The lodge has lost eight...

 

