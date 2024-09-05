FPUD approves replacement scrubber for wastewater treatment plant

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved the purchase of a replacement scrubber for FPUD’s wastewater treatment plant.

The 5-0 vote Aug. 26 authorized FPUD staff to enter into a contract with PureAir to purchase a PureAir EGS-8 scrubber for $315,583.13. PureAir, which is in suburban Atlanta, will sell the scrubber for $294,250.00 while FPUD will also pay $21,333.13 in sales tax.

“The current unit, it’s past the point of refurbishment,” said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee.

The disinfection system at the water reclamation plant utilizes chlorine gas, which requires a robust safety s...