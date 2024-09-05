Include pets, animals in your disaster plan

Ahead of peak wildfire season, County Animal Services is offering pet preparedness information to the public and is working with community volunteers who can assist in the event of an emergency.

Animal Services staff have participated in three emergency response and preparedness fairs to offer guidance and resources on pet disaster preparedness. Additionally, staff have hosted six comprehensive trainings for a dedicated group of about 70 volunteers. Training covers essential skills such as large animal handling, loading and unloading, scouting, trailer driving, and overall management during a...