Palomar College issues emergency aid to students despite federal financial aid delays

SAN MARCOS – Despite nationwide obstacles from the Department of Education and the unprecedented FAFSA issues affecting financial aid processing, Palomar College announced their disbursement of federal and state financial aid will occur by Sept. 6.

Although this represents a one-week delay from the usual Pell Grant processing timeline, the college is distributing over $1 million in emergency grants of $250 each to eligible students who have completed a financial aid application and demonstrated financial need.

Additionally, Palomar College has processed and disbursed more than $290,000 in scho...