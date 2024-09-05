Scarecrow workshops are open

Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Now is the time for businesses and residents to create, rent, buy or update scarecrows for Fallbrook Scarecrow Day Oct.1-31. The ScareCREW has scheduled workshops to assist in building, touch ups, revamping, creating or whatever needs to be done on your scarecrow.

The workshops provide any assistance needed to build and create scarecrows. Frames, body parts, and even clothing are available and can be purchased for participants convenience.

Workshops are available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28, at 300 N. Brandon Road, Suite 8, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register for all workshops and find Scarecrow Days information at https://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/fallbrook-harvest-faire-october/#scarecrowdays.

When building, be thinking about what category to enter for the scarecrow contest. Categories are: "Reduce', 'reuse', 'recycle;" "Funniest/humor," "WOW factor;" "Iconic;" "Promoting business," "Artistic merit;" "Pop-culture," "Traditional scarecrow;" or "Kids" (made by youth group and family).

All entries must be submitted no later than Oct. 1.

The ScareCREW and Fallbrook Chamber encourages all scarecrow builders to register their scarecrows to be placed on the viewing list, if not entering the contest. Previously made scarecrows can also be registered for the viewing list. This is a great opportunity for visitors to explore Fallbrook when viewing scarecrows.

Exciting new crafts and games await kids at Scarecrow Kids Corner on Saturday mornings at the Farmers and Artisans market. They can dress a scarecrow for a photo op, toss eyeballs into a monster's mouth, test their scarecrow puzzle skill, and design their own bead and pipe cleaner bracelet. They are sure to be entertained while parents shop, Saturdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fallbrook Scarecrow Days information will also be at the kiosk.

Submitted by BJ Maus and ScareCREW.