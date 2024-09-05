Dow plays at Helsinki Metal Festival

Eric Dow has lived in Menifee since moving from Fallbrook when he was in high school. Dow is the vocalist for the heavy metal band Helsott, and on Aug. 10 he was in Finland playing at the Helsinki Metal Festival.

"We had the time of our lives," Dow said.

Part of Dow's childhood was with a Moreno Valley residence. The family moved to Fallbrook and he attended Live Oak Elementary School and Potter Junior High School. After his freshman year at Fallbrook High School, he became a Menifee resident and a Paloma Valley High School student. Dow graduated from Paloma Valley High School in 2000.

Dow fou...