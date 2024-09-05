Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Newcomers Club hosts a 'Red, White and BBQ' summer party

Last updated Sep 05, 2024 8:22pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Newcomers member Les Luczyk poses with the North County Firefighters who served as guest judges of the apple pie contest.

count

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers recently held a fun and festive "Red, White and BBQ" Summer Party hosted by Newcomers Events Director Candice Kelly and her dedicated events team.

The popular Newcomers themed-dinner parties are a great way to make new friends while enjoying a delicious meal and stimulating conversation in a relaxing environment.

The "Red, White and BBQ" Summer Party took place Aug. 3, at the beautiful home of Cindy Konkel and included colorful decorations, entertainment, and an Apple Pie Contest, with many delicious and creative apple pies prepared by several Newcomers who were...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 09/06/2024 14:22