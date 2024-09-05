Galaxy of Glass exhibit captures light

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center announces its upcoming show, "The 27th Annual Galaxy of Glass Exhibition – Capturing Light", which runs from Aug. 31 through Oct. 4, in the Janice Griffiths Gallery.

Acclaimed glass artists will present a stunning collection of new works that showcase unparalleled talent and creativity. These are not just artworks but unique pieces that push the boundaries of traditional glass making techniques, promising to intrigue and captivate all who visit.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of glass sculptures, vessels, and installations, each meticulously ha...