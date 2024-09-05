'Latino Ecology Symmetry' show focuses on conservation

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library are pleased to be hosting the banner art show "Latino Ecology Symmetry" from Sept. 2 to Nov. 15. Curated by artist Daniel Marquez, the show is an invitation to the public to consider "Ecology as the network that interactively connects all life on Earth."

This is a call for expression and focus on the conservation and protection of the Planet. In their own style, each artist captures this subject of ecology and the challenge to use a symmetrical composition for this exhibition.

Symmetry in nature refers to the existence of structures that exhibit...