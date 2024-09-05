9 orphaned coyotes return to the wild

SAN DIEGO – Nine orphaned coyotes are back in the wild where they belong after being raised at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center. Project Wildlife's staff released the coyotes on the Eagle Peak Preserve near Julian, in collaboration with the San Diego River Park Foundation, Aug. 26.

The coyotes are about six months old. They all came in at different times between March and May, when they were approximately 4-6 weeks old.

San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife staff bottle-fed these vulnerable pups at first, when they were too young to eat on their own. As soon as the coyot...