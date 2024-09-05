'A Summer Evening' raises funds for Los Jilgueros Preserve

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy's annual dinner event focused on "Celebrating Local," recognized longtime volunteers and supporters, and paid homage to Los Jilgueros Preserve, the first property acquired by the organization to be protected as open space.

Held at the home of Wallace and Beverly Tucker, the July event drew more than 85 guests, who enjoyed local food, wine and live music. The evening also raised funds towards an endowment for the management of Los Jilgueros Preserve, which was first opened to the public on Earth Day 1990.

On that occasion, more than 1,000 well-wishers...