CARE Act program celebrates first graduate

The county’s Behavioral Health Services and Public Defender departments, Superior Court and other partners are all celebrating an inspiring milestone for the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act program, https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/Pages/CARE-ACT.aspx.

On Aug. 7, CARE Court held its first graduation ceremony.

The CARE Act gives individuals the opportunity to participate in creating their own CARE agreement for mental health and housing support. Eligible adults are persons with untreated schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

Families, clinicians, first responders, and oth...