Former D'Vine Path student achieves employment goals

D'Vine Path students, from left, Jordan Love, Austin Staack, Marina Kroeger and Jessica Yarush attend the speed mingling event in July to help practice their social skills and connect with other neurodivergent adults. Village News/Emily Johnson/ photo

FALLBROOK – After watching her older brother Kai Kroeger thrive at D'Vine Path, Marina Kroeger was inspired to join the program in 2019 to assist her in achieving her goals and refining her skills. After previously struggling to obtain employment, Marina has successfully held two jobs since her time at D'Vine Path.

When Kroeger enrolled at D'Vine Path, she struggled with confidence, public speaking and social skills. According to Kroeger, her low self esteem made it difficult for her to make friends or pursue career opportunities.

However, once she joined the Cordon program at D'Vine Path, she...

 

