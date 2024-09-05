FPUD approves financing agreement for South Mission Road additional EDU capacity charge

New development pays capacity charges to cover the project’s share of the existing infrastructure system, and water and sewer capacity fees are based on equivalent dwelling units. What was once a senior assisted living facility in the 1700 block of South Mission Road is being converted into a complex of senior apartments, and the change of use will require an additional $413,315 in sewer capacity fees. The Aug. 26 Fallbrook Public Utility District board meeting approved a financing agreement for the additional capacity fees.

The 5-0 board vote determined that no grounds for a redetermination o...