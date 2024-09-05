Kelp Pilates to hold Grand Opening

BONSALL – Kelp Pilates, a new Pilates studio in Bonsall River Village, is celebrating its Grand Opening on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with activities including raffle prizes, pop-ups from local businesses, and free gifts for new members, as well as tea and snacks for everyone.

Founded by Anna Alcorn, a former high school teacher and performing dancer, Kelp Pilates aims to create a welcoming environment inspired by nature, focusing on personalized attention to help clients achieve their fitness, healing, and injury prevention goals.

Alcorn's background in oceanography and her pas...