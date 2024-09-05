Purple flags mark International Overdose Awareness Day Observance

County of San Diego Communications Office"Together, we can," was the theme for the 23rd International Overdose Awareness Day and press conference at the County Administration Center.

The annual event featured a garden of purple flags, each one representing an overdose death in San Diego County. This year there were 1,203 purple flags, 97 fewer flags than last year.

The County Administration Center was also lit up in purple on Aug. 31 in recognition of those who died from an overdose and their grieving loved ones left behind.

International Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity to raise aware...