Chamber schedules events for September

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following events this month:

Thursday, Sept. 12 – SunUpper at REINS, 9 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 – End of Summer Ice Cream Social at Baskin Robbins, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – State of the Chamber at The Havens Country Club, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30 – Golf Tournament at The Havens Country Club

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce....