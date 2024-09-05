Fallbrook's new 7th grade teacher: Jose Ayala's journey and vision

After 11 years of teaching in Los Angeles and San Diego, Jose Ayala has joined Potter Jr. High School as a 7th-grade math teacher. As a new Fallbrook resident and father of two, he is excited to start this new chapter of his life.

Ayala was born in South Central Los Angeles but moved to El Salvador when he was 2 years old. He would spend most of his childhood there until the age of 11, when he returned to Los Angeles.

In L.A., his limited English placed him into English as a Second Language classes throughout middle school and high school. Ayala found that the school had low expectations for E...