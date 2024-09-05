Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD to purchase three new EV trucks

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Sep 05, 2024 5:47pm0
The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be purchasing three additional electric vehicle trucks.

The FPUD board voted 5-0 Aug. 26 to approve the purchase of three Ford F150 Lightning EV Trucks from Fritts Ford of Riverside. The three trucks will be purchased for a total of $154,612.89 and will complement two electric vehicle trucks already in the FPUD fleet.

A California Air Resources Board regulation requires that by 2024 half of all fleet purchases for vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of at least 8,500 pounds be zero emission vehicles and by 2027 all such purchases must be zero...

 

