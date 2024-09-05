Little brother arrested as suspect in killing of brother

UPDATED STORY: On September 5, 2024, the 15-year-old brother of Eduardo Delarosa who was shot and killed Wednesday night, Sept. 4, was arrested for the homicide of his brother. He was booked into Juvenile Hall for Murder. Both Eduardo Delarosa and his brother reside in Fallbrook. Eduardo Delarosa, 24, was shot Wednesday night in a violent incident reported at 8:24 pm, Sept. 4, at the Fallbrook View Apartments, located at 901 Alturas Road.

On September 6, 2024, the Medical Examiner's Office completed the autopsy. The preliminary results indicate the manner of death is a perforated gunshot wound to the abdomen and the cause of death is a homicide.

Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind this death. The investigation is ongoing.

San Diego Sheriff's Homicide in a press release stated, "Deputies quickly arrived on scene and located a Hispanic male adult laying in front of a residence with trauma to his torso. North County Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital. Unfortunately, while at the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries."

A dozen units showed up in force after an assault with a deadly weapon call. The response included Fallbrook Sheriff's deputies, North County Fire (NCF), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot, which they described as sounding like a small-caliber handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

According to San Diego Sheriff Lt. Chandroo, a suspect is not in custody. It is believed by witnesses on the scene that the shooter remains unidentified and at large. Lt. Chandroo stated that a request for homicide to take over the investigation had been requested. Sheriff's deputies have been combing the area for evidence, including the weapon and any spent shells, but no arrests have been made as of now.