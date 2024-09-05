Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Miss Bonsall Court is crowned

Last updated Sep 05, 2024
Village News/Courtesy photo count

The Miss Bonsall Court includes, from left, Miss Teen Bonsall Princess Angela Zenteno, Miss Teen Bonsall Princess Evangelique Zapata Guzman, Miss Teen Bonsall Queen Bri Boe, Little Miss Bonsall Queen Camila Leon Campos, Miss Bonsall Queen Briana Hernandez, Miss Bonsall Princess Keyla Duarte, and Miss Bonsall Princess Malia Lamaku.

VISTA – The 2025 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Norway Hall in Vista. The Miss Bonsall Pageant is a local non-for-profit 501c3 organization, that promotes community service and mentorship.

With three divisions: Little Miss, Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner. Our annual charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the sanctuary, for which donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate.

The organization also promoted its "Pageanting...

 

