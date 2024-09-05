Miss Bonsall Court is crowned

VISTA – The 2025 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Norway Hall in Vista. The Miss Bonsall Pageant is a local non-for-profit 501c3 organization, that promotes community service and mentorship.

With three divisions: Little Miss, Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner. Our annual charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. The pageant held a "People's Choice " award contest to benefit the sanctuary, for which donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite candidate.

The organization also promoted its "Pageanting...