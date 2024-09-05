Rice 2 Fire reaches 5 to 10 acres

Units are currently at 35569 Rice Canyon Rd. and the fire is dubbed as Rice2Fire. It has spread to 5 to 10 acres and is moving slowly, holding at a ridge, according to NCF PIO John Choi. There is no current threat to structures, according to Cal Fire. SDGE is on the scene as well as the Forestry Service. An investigation will take place but a homeowner in the area said they heard a loud pop before the fire started and there is speculation that it may have been a transformer.

The fire is in an area that is the responsibility of Cal Fire.

UPDATE: The fire has reached 5 acres. Updates are coming

