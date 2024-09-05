Roblar Fire burns 500 acres; containment remains zero

UPDATE: THE Roblar Wildfire on Camp Pendleton has charred 500 acres as of 8 pm. It had burned over 200 acres as of 4 pm, according to Cal Fire. NCFPD has issued a Smoke Advisory for Fallbrook, but the fire is five miles away and poses no threat to the Fallbrook and Bonsall area. It started near Case Springs Road, Camp Pendleton.

The fire started on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2:55 pm, and is in the Case Springs Road area.

There is a fire that is burning on Camp Pendleton in the Zulu Impact Area. There is no fire threat to Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow area. NCFPD has put out an advisory for smoke. https://youtu.be/2CX4sbnHbkg