Roblar Fire burns 950 acres; containment is 20%

UPDATE: As of 7:17 pm tonight the Roblar Fire is reported to be 950 acres and containment is 20%.

North County Fire has a Battalion Chief leading a strike team of engines to assist in the Roblar Fire on Camp Pendleton. NCF has one brush engine committed to the fire. Smoke Advisory has been issued per the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District affecting our area. The Roblar Wildfire has charred 856 acres as of 8 pm Saturday night. It had burned over 200 acres as of 4 pm, according to Cal Fire.

NCFPD has issued a Smoke Advisory for Fallbrook, but the fire is five miles away and poses no threat to the Fallbrook and Bonsall area.

The Roblar Fire started near Case Springs Road, Camp Pendleton on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2:55 pm. This is the same fire that was reported burning in the Zulu Impact area, according to NCFPD PIO Capt. Choi. There is no fire threat to Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow area. https://youtu.be/2CX4sbnHbkg