Roblar Fire burns 200 acres; Smoke Advisory issued

Village Editorial Staff | Last updated Sep 07, 2024 5:3pm0
The Roblar Fire on Camp Pendleton has burned 200 acres. There is no danger to the Fallbrook area.

A Wildfire dubbed the Roblar Fire on Camp Pendleton has burned over 200 acres as of 4 pm, according to Cal Fire. NCFPD has issued a Smoke Advisory for Fallbrook, but the fire is five miles away and poses no threat to the Fallbrook and Bonsall area. It started near Case Springs Road, Camp Pendleton.

The fire started on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2:55 pm, and is in the Case Springs Road area.

There is a fire that is burning on Camp Pendleton in the Zulu Impact Area. There is no fire threat to Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow area. NCFPD has put out an advisory for smoke. https://youtu.be/2CX4sbnHbkg

 

