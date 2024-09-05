The beginnings of Save Our Forest and its connection with urban forestry

FALLBROOK – The Save Our Forest Committee came under the corporate cover of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy in 1993. At that time, its purpose was to plant California native trees on FLC open space preserves.

There followed two years of planting trees on the Karen Tucker Preserve at Heller’s Bend and Dinwiddie Preserve in 1994, which were then barren with rodeo corrals previously used for competitions. Maddock Nursery provided a donation of 100 coast live oak trees to SOF, all of which were planted at Dinwiddie Preserve.

Today, Dinwiddie Preserve is a mature oak woodland and functioning willow...