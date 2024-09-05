UPDATE: Firefighters stop forward progression of Rice 2 Fire overnight

7 am UPDATE: CAL FIRE San Diego reports tht "Firefighters stopped the forward progression of the fire around midnight last night. This morning the fire is 25% contained and firefighters are going to remain engaged today to ensure the fire is fully contained."

_________________________________________________________

Units are currently at 35569 Rice Canyon Rd. and the fire is dubbed as Rice2Fire. It has spread to 5 to 10 acres and is moving slowly, holding at a ridge, according to NCF PIO John Choi. There is no current threat to structures, according to Cal Fire. SDGE is on the scene as well as the Forestry Service. An investigation will take place but a homeowner in the area said they heard a loud pop before the fire started and there is speculation that it may have been a transformer.

CAL FIRE San Diego wrote at 10 pm Sunday:

#Rice2Fire [Update] The fire is still five to ten acres with limited spread and remains at 0% containment.

Firefighters are making good progress and will continue working through the night to strengthen control lines and extinguish hotspots

The fire is in an area that is the responsibility of Cal Fire.

____________________________________________________-

UPDATE: The fire has reached 5 acres. Updates are coming

A fire has been reported in the 56000 block of Rice Canyon. Its in a Cal Fire responsibility area, and Cal Fire and NCFPD are both responding. According to NCF PIO Choi, the fire has burned an acre. Village News is on the scene.