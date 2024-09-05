Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Worker of the week plans to open more restaurants

Last updated Sep 05, 2024 5:47pm0
Share
Village News/David Landry photo

Napo Estrada is the chef/owner of Los Cuco's Mexican food restaurant which he opened in May 2024 at 110 E. Mission Road. He has been a chef for over 23 years. He was looking for an ideal location to start his first restaurant and Fallbrook was the ideal sport for him and his family. His business demands 12 to 13 hours a day, seven days a week. His family are his treasures and his goal is to open up three more restaurants, giving each of his sons a restaurant, Martin, 19 years old; Saul, 17, and Yahir 15. His wife, Felipa, helps him with the business when she can.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 09/06/2024 13:56