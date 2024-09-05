Worker of the week plans to open more restaurants

Village News/David Landry photo
Napo Estrada is the chef/owner of Los Cuco's Mexican food restaurant which he opened in May 2024 at 110 E. Mission Road. He has been a chef for over 23 years. He was looking for an ideal location to start his first restaurant and Fallbrook was the ideal sport for him and his family. His business demands 12 to 13 hours a day, seven days a week. His family are his treasures and his goal is to open up three more restaurants, giving each of his sons a restaurant, Martin, 19 years old; Saul, 17, and Yahir 15. His wife, Felipa, helps him with the business when she can.
