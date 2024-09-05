During my term in the State Legislature, I’ve nominated schools throughout the 75th Assembly District to receive the Barona Education Grant. A $5,000 grant from the Barona Band of Mission Indians is made available to one school in each State Senate District, each State Assembly District and from each State Executive Office Holder.

Though the grants are funded by the tribe, they require an endorsement letter from elected office holders, which must accompany the application.

The grants, normally due by July 1 of each year, are available to accredited public and private K-12 schools, and can only be used to fund education materials such as books and computers that will be used to improve academic achievement by current and future students.

The grants cannot be used for wages, recreational equipment, office supplies or furniture, or for other non-academic projects or programs. Schools from all parts of the state may apply for the grants.

The schools I’ve nominated for the grants over the years have included Grace Lutheran School in Escondido, Escondido Christian Academy, Discovery Elementary School in San Marcos, Pauba Valley Elementary School in Temecula, Temecula Valley High School, and Valley Center High School.

And since the district boundaries were changed for the 2020 election, I also directed a grant to Julian High School last year. And for this year, I nominated Potrero Elementary School in East County.

The Barona Band also has an extensive scholarship program for tribal members, as well as opportunities for non-members. For more information on the Barona Band’s education grant programs, go to https://www.barona-nsn.gov/copy-of-education.

I salute the Barona Band of Mission Indians, “California’s Education Tribe,” for its ongoing commitment to educating the future leaders of our state.