Giving back to those who give so much

Have you ever taken the time to think what our Friendly Village would be like without our First Responders? These young men and women are here for us 24/7. I am talking about the North Country Fire Protection District and the over 100 fire fighters, paramedics, engineers, administrative support staff and management that take care of our emergencies daily.

I adopted Fire Station 2 (Winterwarm) over 18 months ago and I prepare meals for the crews frequently. There is nothing more rewarding to me than the “Thank You’s” and smiles on the faces of those crew members when I deliver a home cooked meal.

I don’t know if you are aware but these young men and women spend countless hours away from home and family. They miss birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and sacrifice their time to be here to protect us and assist us when needed.

In addition to their regular shifts, they participate in community events on their own time, volunteer for extra shifts when needed and, quite frequently during “fire season,” they are dispatched to areas all up and down the Western U.S. to assist with large fire emergencies.

Their job is thankless to say the least!

I am in hopes that I might spark some interest in people joining me and adopting one of the other four stations in the district, providing food on occasion and making someone smile.

We all enjoy the comfort of our homes and spending time with friends and family, all the time taking for granted the fact that if we need a paramedic or fireman, they will be there at a moment’s notice.

I promise that all of our local heroes, at any of the five fire stations in Fallbrook, would look forward to a home cooked meal.

With all sorts of holidays ahead, I would like to encourage anyone interested in working with me on this project to please contact the Administrative Personnel at 760-723-2012 and they will relay the message to me.

You can also go to your fire station and ring the bell at the front door as I did. It is such a worthwhile cause and you will also meet some of Fallbrook’s First Responders.

Nanette Robidart