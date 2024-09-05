SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

August 14

8000 blk Via Urner Way Petty theft - From building

August 15

300 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

August 16

S. Main Ave. / Fig St. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order

August 19

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Family protection advised event - Child abuse incident

August 21

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Simple battery

4300 blk Vista Del Pacifico Simple battery

600 blk E. Elder St. Missing adult

August 22

E. Alvarado / N. Pico Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving without valid driver's license, misdemeanor (other agency’s) warrant

1500 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Meet - Misc. incidents

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Welfare check - Misc. incidents

800 blk N. Vine St. Found property

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

S. Mission Rd. / W. Beech St. Arrest - Extra patrol - Possess controlled substance

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Criminal threats - Misc. reports

5100 blk Riverview Ct. Rape

August 23

300 blk Ivy Ln. Fraud - Get credit/other’s ID

Pepper Tree Ln. / S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

400 blk Potter St. Found property

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Meet - Relinquished firearm

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Simple battery

200 blk N. Main Ave. Grand theft: money/labor/property

Womack Ln. / Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Sell/give/transport/etc. Marijuanna - over 18, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked: other reasons

August 24

41500 blk De Luz Rd. Arrest - Strong arm robbery

August 25

600 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplift - Petty theft

4400 blk Highland Oaks St. Simple assault - Assault

on person

200 blk Oberlander Way Arrest - Disturbance, Family - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

2000 blk Winter Haven Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm

31700 blk Wrightwood Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.

August 26

40200 blk Daily Rd. Misc. reports - Telephone call

200 blk S. Brandon Rd. Annoying phone call - Non-threatening

August 27

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Shoplift - Petty theft

300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Under the influence of controlled substance - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Commercial

6000 blk Rio Valle Dr. Burglary - Commercial

5500 blk Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Possess/manufacture/commercial sale composite/wood, (2) Possess switchblade in vehicle

3200 blk Green Canyon Rd. Vandalism ($400 or more)

500 blk S. Main Ave. Battery on person

August 28

De Luz Rd. / Harris Trail Recovered stolen vehicle

32000 blk Del Cielo E. Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

1600 blk Via Monserate 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

August 29

600 blk Poets Square Simple battery