SHERIFF'S LOG

August 14
8000 blk Via Urner Way Petty theft - From building
August 15
300 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
August 16
S. Main Ave. / Fig St. Arrest - Contempt of court: disobey court order
August 19
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Family protection advised event - Child abuse incident
August 21
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Simple battery
4300 blk Vista Del Pacifico Simple battery
600 blk E. Elder St. Missing adult
August 22
E. Alvarado / N. Pico Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving without valid driver's license, misdemeanor (other agency’s) warrant
1500 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Meet - Misc. incidents
1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Welfare check - Misc. incidents
800 blk N. Vine St. Found property
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
S. Mission Rd. / W. Beech St. Arrest - Extra patrol - Possess controlled substance
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Criminal threats - Misc. reports
5100 blk Riverview Ct. Rape
August 23
300 blk Ivy Ln. Fraud - Get credit/other’s ID
Pepper Tree Ln. / S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
400 blk Potter St. Found property
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Meet - Relinquished firearm
7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Simple battery
200 blk N. Main Ave. Grand theft: money/labor/property
Womack Ln. / Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Sell/give/transport/etc. Marijuanna - over 18, possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked: other reasons
August 24
41500 blk De Luz Rd. Arrest - Strong arm robbery
August 25
600 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplift - Petty theft
4400 blk Highland Oaks St. Simple assault - Assault
200 blk Oberlander Way Arrest - Disturbance, Family - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
2000 blk Winter Haven Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm
31700 blk Wrightwood Rd. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date etc.
August 26
40200 blk Daily Rd. Misc. reports - Telephone call
200 blk S. Brandon Rd. Annoying phone call - Non-threatening
August 27
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Shoplift - Petty theft
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Under the influence of controlled substance - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Commercial
6000 blk Rio Valle Dr. Burglary - Commercial
5500 blk Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Possess/manufacture/commercial sale composite/wood, (2) Possess switchblade in vehicle
3200 blk Green Canyon Rd. Vandalism ($400 or more)
500 blk S. Main Ave. Battery on person
August 28
De Luz Rd. / Harris Trail Recovered stolen vehicle
32000 blk Del Cielo E. Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft
1600 blk Via Monserate 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
August 29
600 blk Poets Square Simple battery
