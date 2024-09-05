Thank you, Mark Zuckerberg: A victory for free speech

Dear Mr. Zuckerberg,

In a time when the boundaries between governmental influence and corporate responsibility seem to blur into collaboration, often to the public's detriment, your recent acknowledgment of Facebook's actions during the Biden-Harris administration is both significant and commendable.

By admitting that Facebook caved to pressure from the administration to censor COVID-19 content, including perspectives from credible doctors, scientists, and individuals, and by acknowledging Facebook's role in throttling the Hunter Biden laptop story, you have taken a bold step toward transparency and accountability. For that, I thank you.

I imagine that as you grow older, your perspectives will continue to evolve, and your courage will hopefully grow with your challenges. The pressure you face must be immense. I hope, like your mentors Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, you continue to grow in wisdom and knowledge, particularly regarding the sacredness of free speech and the transparency of government.

Especially since Facebook and Google have played a significant role in diverting revenue from traditional newspapers, which were originally tasked by the founding fathers to be the watchdogs of government.

The censorship that took place made it nearly impossible for us to do our jobs as journalists. Those of us who sought to report both sides were dismissed as "conspiracy theorists," and it became increasingly difficult to reach audiences who were swayed by the mainstream narrative.

It’s disheartening that so many people still believe that agencies like the CDC and FDA are completely objective and have the public’s best interests at heart. This situation is a clear example of how corporations have captured government agencies, leading to conflicts of interest where the agencies are funded and profit from the very corporations they are meant to regulate.

In your letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, you revealed that senior Biden administration officials “repeatedly pressured” Facebook teams to suppress COVID-19 content that the platform would not have otherwise restricted.

You expressed frustration when Facebook disagreed with this pressure, stating, "I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it." These words resonate deeply with those who cherish free speech.

Your admission that Facebook made choices it wouldn’t make today, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, underscores the importance of protecting the platform's standards from external influence. As you pointed out, the government often uses corporations to do the dirty work that would otherwise be unconstitutional.

This moment is more than just a corporate acknowledgment – it is a monumental victory for free speech in America. Like many others, I felt that our voices were being stifled in an increasingly digital public square. The revelation that this censorship was, at least in part, the result of governmental pressure confirms what many have long suspected: the fundamental principles of free expression were compromised, not by accident, but by design.

You also addressed the censorship of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, noting that the FBI had warned Facebook about a potential Russian disinformation operation involving the Biden family in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

You acknowledged that the platform “should not have censored” the story and should not have demoted it while waiting for a fact-checker’s response. The concession that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and that Facebook now avoids temporarily demoting content in the U.S. while awaiting fact-checkers, is a crucial step forward – especially given that the information was vetted by the oldest newspaper in the country and their team of attorneys.

Being censored by less-informed 20-somethings was a travesty.

This admission is not just a recognition of past mistakes but hopefully a commitment to a better future. Your statement that Facebook is “ready to push back if something like this happens again” is essential in maintaining the integrity of free speech in the digital age.

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling in “Murthy v. Missouri,” which found that states and individuals lacked standing to challenge the Biden administration’s efforts to censor speech, further underscores the importance of corporate vigilance.

Documents from the lawsuit revealed the extent of the government’s efforts to suppress speech, including the CDC flagging posts for removal and the White House asking companies to censor specific individuals over vaccine-related content and safe, effective, time-tested inexpensive medicines that were vilified, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Your willingness to come forward and own up to these actions is commendable. It is not easy for any leader, particularly one at the helm of a global tech giant, to admit to such missteps. By doing so, you have opened the door for a much-needed conversation about the role of social media platforms in safeguarding free speech while balancing governmental requests, especially regarding posts that don’t align with unelected, nonAmerican entities like the World Health Organization.

Without free speech we don't have a free press. We found during COVID that we couldn't have informed consent in regards to our own bodies and health. We can't be guaranteed to express ourselves in word, song, art or comedy. We can’t practice our faith or share our faith. We can't petition our government.

Historically the good guys haven't been the ones for censorship.

Moving forward, I hope this acknowledgment will lead to meaningful changes in how Facebook and other social media platforms operate. Transparency must become the norm, not the exception, particularly when it comes to government influence.

Free speech is meant for hard conversations. Policies that impact what people can say or see online, should be clear, fair, and free from undue influence, whether from governments or other powerful entities. Of course, things that are against the law, like child pornography have to be censored. That is different.

I have no doubt that, like Elon Musk with X, who is now facing threats of imprisonment from governments such as Brazil and the UK, you may face similar trials. I pray for your success. Governments with authoritarian tendencies will always fight free speech against them and many times truth is offensive.

Thank you, Mark, for taking this step. While it may not undo the past, it sets the stage for a future where free speech is once again respected and protected. This is a victory not just for those who were censored, but for all who believe in the unique American right to free speech and its enduring power.

Sincerely,

Julie Reeder

A Grateful Advocate for Free Speech and a person whose career depends on it.