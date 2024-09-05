Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legionnaires' volleyball start pleases Kaller

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Sep 05, 2024 8:30pm0
Share
Village News/BUSD photos count

Returning player Ulu Sauileone hits the ball "back" to the other side!

count

Bonsall High School's girls volleyball began 2024 competition Aug. 21 with a home loss to Julian, but Bonsall coach Jessica Kaller is happy with the team's play.

"We need time to mesh and blend," Kaller said. "We've had only a few practices. We did not start until school started."

Classes at Bonsall High School began Aug. 14. Julian High School began instruction Aug. 12, and that school's volleyball team also did not start practice until the first day of school.

Julian High School implemented online-only registration this year, but the Julian Union High School District has a larger information...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 09/06/2024 13:46