Legionnaires' volleyball start pleases Kaller

Bonsall High School's girls volleyball began 2024 competition Aug. 21 with a home loss to Julian, but Bonsall coach Jessica Kaller is happy with the team's play.

"We need time to mesh and blend," Kaller said. "We've had only a few practices. We did not start until school started."

Classes at Bonsall High School began Aug. 14. Julian High School began instruction Aug. 12, and that school's volleyball team also did not start practice until the first day of school.

