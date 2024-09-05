Patterson makes refereeing debut in Bonsall

Bonsall High School had not yet opened when Chip Patterson began his Fallbrook High School volleyball career in 2013 as the Warriors' girls assistant coach. He started the first of his two stints as Fallbrook's girls head coach in 2014, when Bonsall High School was open but before the Legionnaires had athletics.

This year Patterson is refereeing rather than coaching girls volleyball, and he made his officiating debut Aug. 29 at a Bonsall High School home match.

"It was exciting to be on the other side," Patterson said of his refereeing debut. "I'm really learning more about the all-around aspe...