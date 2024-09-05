Warriors win tennis season opener

Fallbrook High School's 2024 girls tennis season began Aug. 29 at home against Vista, and the Warriors won 17 of the 18 sets.

"We were just a little deeper than they were," said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway.

Nine of the 11 players on this year's Fallbrook varsity roster played varsity matches last year. Fallbrook had two seniors in 2023: #1 singles player Angie Palmerin and doubles player Jordan O'Farrell, who had been on the junior varsity in 2022.

Not only did last year's Fallbrook team have only two seniors, but the Warriors had only three players who had been on the 2022 varsity. Fallbrook...