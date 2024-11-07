Doris B. McCarthy, 82, of San Marcos, CA passed away on October 12, 2024.

Born, October 9, 1942, to Leonard and Dorsie (Aldridge) Daniels in Fillmore, CA. Doris attended Fullerton College, met Donald McCarthy in 1961, married in 1963, and had two daughters. The two were married 42 years before his passing in 2005.

Doris was a long-time resident of Garden Grove, CA, and Fallbrook, CA. She retired from Bank of America. An avid quilter, she was a member of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild. She is a Daughter of the American Revolution, taught painting at Palomar College, and was a docent at the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, Vista, CA.

Her parents and loving husband predeceased Doris. She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Brock (Mike), and Dana McCarthy, and grandchildren, Dr. Cheyenne McCarthy D.C. (Nas Khan), Kelsey Searcy (Nathan), Kyle Brock, her great-granddaughter Cecilia Searcy, and BFF Karen Veilleux.

Doris was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend. All those who knew her loved her. She will be dearly missed.

Services will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on November 13, 2024, at 1:00, with a reception to follow, and internment at Ft. Rosecrans with her Veteran husband.