Fallbrook Senior Softball – Welcoming New Players!

Fallbrook Senior Softball invites new players aged 50 and above to join our community! Games are held at Ingold Sports Park from Monday to Thursday at 4:00 PM, with warm-ups starting at 3:30 PM. Each team plays two games per week.

We are currently seeking enthusiastic new players. All potential players must attend a screening before being placed on a team to ensure appropriate placement.

Season #5 is underway and will conclude on December 2nd, completing our annual cycle. Play will resume in mid-January after a six-week break.

For more information or to register, email Commissioner Chuck at [email protected]. Preliminary details, registration forms, and a league overview are available at FallbrookSeniorSoftball.org. Come be part of the game and join in on the fun!