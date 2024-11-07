"Honoring Our Veterans"

One of the distinctives of the Fallbrook community is the number of military veterans living in our midst. As we prepare to celebrate Veterans Day on November 11, I thought it appropriate to share the following article by Katie Lange and posted on the Department of Defense website. She lists five facts Americans should know about Veterans Day. Veterans Day does NOT have an apostrophe.

A lot of people think it’s “Veteran’s Day” or “Veterans’ Day,” but they’re wrong. The holiday is not a day that “belongs” to one veteran or multiple veterans, which is what an apostrophe

implies. It’s a day for h...