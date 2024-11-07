Fallbrook Music Society presents internationally acclaimed classical pianist Svetlana Smolina at the Mission Theater. Svetlana has won several prestigious competitions and has been recognized as among “The Best Pianists of the 21st Century.” The unique program, “Favorite Encores” will consist entirely of encores from Chopin, Gershwin, Strauss and Liszt, among others. Tickets are $20 adult advance; $25 after 12 p.m. Day of Show; children 18 and under are free. For tickets and more info: https://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org