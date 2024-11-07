Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pianist Svetlana Smolina at the Mission Theater

Last updated Nov 07, 2024 8:18pm0
Share

Fallbrook Music Society presents internationally acclaimed classical pianist Svetlana Smolina at the Mission Theater. Svetlana has won several prestigious competitions and has been recognized as among “The Best Pianists of the 21st Century.” The unique program, “Favorite Encores” will consist entirely of encores from Chopin, Gershwin, Strauss and Liszt, among others. Tickets are $20 adult advance; $25 after 12 p.m. Day of Show; children 18 and under are free. For tickets and more info: https://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/08/2024 19:18