Roscoe Arthur McGuire, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, left this life to be with our heavenly Father and his beloved wife, Shirley, on October 16, 2024. He was 85 years old.

Born on October 10, 1939, in Crescent, OK, Roscoe was the youngest of three children born to Roscoe O. and Margaret McGuire. He married the love of his life, Shirley, on November 4, 1961, in San Diego, CA. Together, they shared a beautiful life for 50 years until her passing.

A proud veteran, Roscoe served in the United States Marine Corps from June 1958 until his retirement in August 1978. He deployed twice to Vietnam and was stationed in various locations throughout the US, ultimately retiring from Camp Pendleton. After his military service, he worked for the Fallbrook School District for 11 years.

Roscoe is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley; his son, Robert; his brother, George; and his parents, Roscoe O. and Margaret.

He is survived by his sons, Roscoe (Lucy) and Patrick; his daughters, Louise, Julie, and Judith (Mike); as well as his nine cherished grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Roscoe's life will be held in the Spring of 2025 in Fallbrook, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.