Overview

Through a new State law, San Diego County implemented the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act program on October 1, 2023. In collaboration with County and community partners, the CARE Act program creates a new pathway to deliver mental health and substance use services to individuals who are diagnosed with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders and are not engaged in treatment.

Families, clinicians, first responders, and others may begin the process by filing a petition with the civil court to connect people (ages 18+) to court-ordered voluntary treatment if...