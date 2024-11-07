Health Right Here: Claudication is Vascular Leg Pain

Devin Zarkowsky MD

Claudication: Vascular Leg Pain

Claudication is pain, cramping, or heaviness in the legs during physical activity, particularly walking up one of the many hills we have here in Fallbrook. The leg muscles demand more blood flow than the arteries can provide, causing discomfort. This condition is also known as peripheral artery disease (PAD), which occurs when arteries become blocked, typically due to atherosclerosis. Symptoms usually improve with rest, allowing those affected to continue their journey, but recur with further effort.

Claudication Pathophysiology

