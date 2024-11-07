Leader Jones joins victims and advocates to unveil new fentanyl awareness billboard in Fallbrook

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) joined parents and families of fentanyl overdose victims to unveil a new billboard raising awareness about the deadly drug and smugglers bringing it into the country through the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This new billboard in Fallbrook is a constant reminder to drivers about the deadly impact of fentanyl, the lives it devastates, and the alarming amount smuggled into our country,” said Leader Jones. “Everyone must understand the scale of this crisis to save lives. I was honored to join parents, families, and law enforcement to unveil th...