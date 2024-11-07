Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Cameras

Submitted by San Diego County Sheriff's Department

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has released new details about expanding its Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera program throughout the region.

On Tuesday, October 22, the Sheriff's Office unveiled its plan to install more ALPR cameras in unincorporated areas of San Diego County to the Board of Supervisors. The presentation outlined the proposal to potentially install about 60 new ALPR cameras in key communities, including Fallbrook, Alpine, Borrego Springs, Campo, Julian, Lakeside, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Rancho Santa Fe...