Family of Missing Fallbrook Woman Pleads for Help Amid Suspicious Identity Use

"We are asking the community to think back to any contact they may have had in the spring of 2022 with someone using her name, possibly for credit or housing purposes," family spokesperson Tami Roy said. "Any information, no matter how small, could help us find out what happened to Elena."

The possibility remains that Elena herself may be in a vulnerable state, confused and having traveled to another local. The family of missing Fallbrook woman Elena Roy is seeking the public's help after new information suggests her identity has been used by an unknown individual only months after her disappe...