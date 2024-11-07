Family pleads for son who they say wanted to seek medical care for his baby

The following story is Ivan Patterson's family's side of the story.

After an incident on May 1, 2024 in Poet's Square in Fallbrook, Ivan Patterson was arrested and charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count of kidnapping. He has been in George Bailey Detention Center since that night and has been denied bail three times.

Patterson is a 6'4" 250lb, 24-year-old black man with brown eyes and black hair. He attended Fallbrook High School until there were some racial incidents against him and he moved to Ocean Shores High School where he received a letter from the princ...