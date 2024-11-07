FPUD allocates $821,166 of Community Benefits Program funding

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board allocated $821,166 of Community Benefits Program funding during FPUD’s October 28 board meeting.

“We were able to fund some great projects for the community,” said FPUD board vice-president Don McDougal.

FPUD has a Community Benefits Program Committee which reviews requests for awards and makes recommendations. The board voted 5-0 to approve the allocations recommended by the committee, to direct the committee to finalize contract terms for each of the projects using the contract template, and to authorize FPUD general manager Jack Bebee to execute t...