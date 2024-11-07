Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD allocates $821,166 of Community Benefits Program funding

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Nov 07, 2024 10:42pm0
Share

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board allocated $821,166 of Community Benefits Program funding during FPUD’s October 28 board meeting.

“We were able to fund some great projects for the community,” said FPUD board vice-president Don McDougal.

FPUD has a Community Benefits Program Committee which reviews requests for awards and makes recommendations. The board voted 5-0 to approve the allocations recommended by the committee, to direct the committee to finalize contract terms for each of the projects using the contract template, and to authorize FPUD general manager Jack Bebee to execute t...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 