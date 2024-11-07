Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FVCC Donations continue and News about the 2025 Car Show

Last updated Nov 07, 2024 10:13pm0
Share
count

Michael McGuire and Annette McGuire presenting donations.

FVCC donated to "Camarena's Fallbrook Youth Crime Prevention Club" at Fallbrook High School. This Club recruits youth to actively participate and advocate for awareness about the consequences of substance abuse. They engage with the community by setting up resource tables for distribution of informational flyers to parents, students and community members.

Donation to "Scarecrow Crew of Fallbrook" to purchase material to build scarecrows for display in Fallbrook during the month of October. They hold a Community Scarecrow Building Contest, refurbish Crows, and give student and community members...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/08/2024 20:02