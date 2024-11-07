FVCC Donations continue and News about the 2025 Car Show

FVCC donated to "Camarena's Fallbrook Youth Crime Prevention Club" at Fallbrook High School. This Club recruits youth to actively participate and advocate for awareness about the consequences of substance abuse. They engage with the community by setting up resource tables for distribution of informational flyers to parents, students and community members.

Donation to "Scarecrow Crew of Fallbrook" to purchase material to build scarecrows for display in Fallbrook during the month of October. They hold a Community Scarecrow Building Contest, refurbish Crows, and give student and community members...