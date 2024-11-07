All Garden Fire evacuations lifted

4 pm UPDATE:

Crews have stopped the forward rate of spread on the Garden Fire and the acreage burned was lowered to 25 acres from 50 acres, according to CalFire. There is currently no structure threat or evacuations. All evacuations have been lifted. A significant amount of resources have been assigned and will work through the night in to tomorrow to strengthen control lines.

It is 10% contained, according to NCFPD PIO Capt. John Choi. "There were several fire agencies that assisted, including San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Pala, Pauma, Rancho Sante Fe, CalFire Riverside and CalFire San Diego, including a full aircraft response from CalFire. There may have been as many as 35 to 40 engines working the fire, plus aircraft.

Cal Fire is in unified command with North County Fire and San Diego Sheriff. "We have a great mutual aid program in San Diego that provides us a lot of resources for these large fires," said Capt. Choi. "Departments staffed up extra resources and that helped bring success to this incident, including a prepositioned strike team of five engines and a battalion chief. NCFPD helped staff one of those engines. They first went to Escondido and then came up to help us. It helped bring extra resources to the fire. The Escondido fire was burning concurrently with the Garden Fire and all the coordinated departments worked flawlessly, including having the prepositioned strike team in position." Choi said.

When we have high fire danger days we put these prepositioned strike teams together.

Choi said that tonight they will take advantage of the cool and the calm and reinforce the containment into tomorrow and probably have crews working well into the night.

Garden Fire Prompts Immediate Evacuations as Firefighters Battle 48-Acre Blaze

The Garden Fire, which has grown to 48 acres has the potential to spread to over 100 acres. The blaze, initially reported at 1:16 p.m. near the 3800 block of Lake Garden Drive off Gird Road, poses a significant threat, prompting both evacuation orders and warnings across the Fallbrook area.

To help contain the dangerous flames, authorities have requested 15 additional firefighting crews, adding to the existing resources already on the scene. At least three air tankers are also being deployed to control the blaze, which is spreading at a dangerous rate, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings

Evacuation orders have been issued for zones SDC-0192, SDC-0193, SDC-0232, and SDC-0234, as law enforcement declared an immediate threat to life in the affected areas. Residents in the evacuation zones must leave immediately, as these areas are now closed to public access. The evacuation boundaries include areas from the Mobile gas station extending north along Pala Mesa Drive, Wilt Road, and Laketree Drive, and from Gird Road west to Knottwood Way, south to State Route 76 (SR-76).

In addition to mandatory evacuations, several zones north of the fire have been placed under evacuation warnings, meaning residents should be prepared to leave if conditions worsen. These areas include SDC-0195, SDC-0194, and SDC-0191, encompassing neighborhoods such as Pala Mesa Resort, Daisy Lane, Pala Mesa Drive, Lake Tree Drive, and Secret Lake Lane. Streets now under warning also include Vern, Citrus, Wilt, Laketree, Peony, Dos Ninos, and Canonita, extending to Reche Road.

Road Closures and Evacuation Point

To ensure public safety, authorities have implemented road closures: there is a soft closure at Interstate 15 and SR-76, while a hard closure is in place at Pala Mesa Road and Old Highway 395. Evacuees are directed to Riverview Church at 4980 Sweetgrass Lane, with SR-76 as the nearest cross street, which is now serving as an evacuation point.

The Garden Fire continues to be monitored closely, with firefighters working to prevent further spread. The public is advised to stay clear of the affected areas and to follow evacuation and safety instructions issued by local law enforcement.

